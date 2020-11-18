Oracle Community Learning Garden Engineer for a Day: All aboard who’s coming aboard!

By | Posted November 18th, 2020 |

  An opportunity has pulled into the station! Families from all over are being offered the opportunity to make an appointment on any offered Saturday to run trains at the Oracle Community Learning Garden (OCLG) during November and December.

   It was in July of last year that the model train railroad became an active part of the OCLG, thanks in large part to the efforts of Craig Anderson, who has been enjoying model railroading for over 40 years. Craig is a member of the Gadsen-Pacific Toy Railroad Museum, Tucson Garden Railroad Society and the Arizona Model Railroading Association,  all of which helped in this project, joining many others who donated train and track parts and volunteered their labor.

  The purpose of the OCLG model railroad has always been two-fold, as a further attraction to the garden and as a means of investing children with a desire to explore the subjects of robotics, remotes and model railroads. Times have changed, but the purpose remains. With a few added safety precautions, it is possible to spend time at the OCLG, learning and having fun still.

  These free Kid’s Railroad operating sessions at the OCLG began Saturday, Nov. 14, and will continue through the holidays. Each operating session will be 45 minutes in length.The public, donors and supporters may schedule an appointment to operate “G” scale model trains at OCLG.

  The dates available are Saturday, Nov. 21 and 28; Dec. 5, 12 and 19; and Jan. 2. For each Saturday, there are four morning sessions: 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m., 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m., 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call Craig Anderson at 602-657-4535.

  For safety’s sake, only one family can be on site at a time, so it is imperative that you arrive at your specific time. The equipment will be sanitized after each appointment and masks will be required for all in attendance. Visitors may bring chairs, refreshments, hats and cameras. A restroom will be available.

Want to be an engineer for a day? Make your reservations now.
