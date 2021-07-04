No fireworks for Kearny for the 4th of July due to the extreme fire danger. Town of Kearny bans fireworks, town manager says

As we approach the upcoming 4th of July holiday after a long year of being cooped inside and distanced from our friends and family, let us reflect on the recent Mescal and Telegraph fires. As of the 21st of June, the Telegraph fire was 67% contained after having burnt 180,684 acres. The potential for continued catastrophic wildfires in the state and Pinal County is currently alarmingly high.

So, as you plan your gatherings and celebrations be fire wise as you start your grills and campfires. Note, that in the interest of wildfire prevention, public safety, and in compliance with Town of Kearny Ordinance Number 10-183, using exploding targets, fireworks, sky lanterns, tracer ammunition and other incendiary devices is prohibited within the Town. In addition, if you plan on being on BLM or state lands, there are other restrictions in place.

State land restrictions (htpps://dffm.az.gov/fire-restrictions), effective as of 11 June 2021, are at Stage II throughout Arizona. Campfires are prohibited. Target shooting and fireworks are never allowed at any tie of the year. There are also fire restrictions in effect within some Arizona State parks.

Town of Kearny Administration wishes everyone a safe and happy 4th of July.

No fireworks for Kearny for the 4th of July due to the extreme fire danger.