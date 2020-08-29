New transfer station open in Dudleyville; supervisor continues to distribute vouchers

Posted 15 hours ago

Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios officially opens the new transfer station in Dudleyville.

  Last week, Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios and officials from Alta Arizona were proud to announce the official opening of the new Dudleyville transfer station. It is in the same location as the landfill, which was closed on Aug. 10.

  The official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 19.

  Supervisor Rios offers six vouchers for free dumping for residents in Eastern Pinal County. 

  “I continually advocate for these services in the Eastern communities. The vouchers are free to Pinal County residents and I highly encourage everyone to take advantage of them. I also hope it encourages people to not partake in wildcat dumping and care for our land,” said Supervisor Rios.

  Residents are reminded that in order to obtain vouchers they must present the supervisor’s office with a current utility bill that includes name and physical address. Please note that vouchers will not be issued without proper documentation. Those individuals who own more than one residence may only obtain vouchers for their primary residence. Vouchers are redeemable at the Oracle Transfer or the NEW Dudleyville Transfer. Vouchers will be issued according to the name that appears on the utility bill and that person must be present when redeeming the vouchers.

  These additional vouchers can be obtained at the Mammoth County Complex located at 118 Catalina Ave. or by contacting Supervisor Rios’ office at 520-866-7830 for other options.

 The proposed hours of operations at the new transfer station will be every Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pinal County Supervisor Pete Rios speaks at the grand opening of the new Dudleyville transfer station.

The transfer station is officially open!

The new Dudleyville Transfer Station

