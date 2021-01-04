New salon opens in San Manuel

Marquella Abbott is ready to accept customers at her new salon that just opened in San Manuel at 137 Eighth Ave. in the Elks Plaza.

It is hard enough starting a business during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Marquella Abbott took the leap and opened Marquella’s Place at 137 Eighth Ave. in the Elks Plaza in San Manuel. Marquella’s Place is a full-service hair salon for both women and men. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment only.

Marquella is a former mechanic with the United States Air Force and, while she didn’t grow up in San Manuel, she says, “if feels like home.” She wants to see San Manuel grow and return to the glory days it once was, as people tell her.

She welcomes clients from the entire Tri-Community.

To book an appointment, call or text Marquella at 831-717-7108.