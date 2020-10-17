New business opens at General Kearny Inn

By | Posted October 17th, 2020 |

  • Daughter Vanessa and mother Lupe Camacho at the Vida Bistro and Floral Boutique located in one of the business suites at the General Kearny Inn.

  In the time of COVID-19, it is wonderful to see a new business opening or at least opening in a new location.

  Vida Bistro & Floral Boutique celebrated a soft opening at its new location in one of the business suites at the General Kearny Inn.

  Vida Bistro & Floral Boutique offers food in a “grab-n-go” manner. They offer breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast bowl (if you’re not in the mood for carbs), cold sandwiches, salads, peach cups, parfaits, pickles and a variety of snacks and candy. They brew fresh coffee every morning and there are several bottled drinks from which to choose.

  Vida is also a floral boutique that offers flowers for weddings, funerals, holidays and any other event that may enter your life.

  The owners, Vanessa Camacho and Amanda Munoz also own the Snak Shak, located downtown, just past the railroad tracks.

  “We just want to than the community for the continued support through these hard times,” the owners said. “We know that you have plenty of places to shop, but we truly appreciate all of our customers for their understanding and continued support for the Snak Shak and now Vida Bistro & Floral Boutique.”

  Vida is open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

