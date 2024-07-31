National Night Out events planned throughout Copper Corridor

National Night Out is an annual event geared toward building police-community partnerships, by spending time together, to make our neighborhoods safer places to live for everyone.
Millions of people, throughout the U.S. States, territories and military bases, neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts or various other community events that include exhibits, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and more.
The events are sponsored by the Copper Corridor Coalition.
Local events are planned for the following Fridays:
- Hayden, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Hayden Pool
- Superior, Aug. 9, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Superior Fire Department
- San Manuel, Aug.16, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the San Manuel First Baptist Church
- Mammoth, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Mammoth Community Center
For more information visit at: https://natw.org/about/.