National Night Out events planned throughout Copper Corridor

National Night Out is an annual event geared toward building police-community partnerships, by spending time together, to make our neighborhoods safer places to live for everyone.

Millions of people, throughout the U.S. States, territories and military bases, neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts or various other community events that include exhibits, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and more.

The events are sponsored by the Copper Corridor Coalition.

Local events are planned for the following Fridays:

Hayden, Aug. 2, 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Hayden Pool

Superior, Aug. 9, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Superior Fire Department

San Manuel, Aug.16, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the San Manuel First Baptist Church

Mammoth, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Mammoth Community Center

For more information visit at: https://natw.org/about/.