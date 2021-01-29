Mila Besich appointed to serve on National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Mila Besich, Mayor, Superior, Arizona, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 EENR Federal Advocacy Committee. Mayor Besich was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.

“I am honored to be appointed to this important committee of the NLC. In this capacity, I look forward to representing Superior and our sister Copper Corridor communities – communities that rely on mineral extraction as well as our beautiful natural environment to support our local economies. Our economic realities, opportunities and challenges can help inform systemic changes that will benefit countless small communities throughout the United States.”

As a committee member, Besich will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Maness. “I am proud to have Mayor Besich join NLC’s EENR committee on behalf of her residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

This year’s Committee leadership team consists of Chair Ellen Smith, Councilmember, Oak Ridge, TN; Vice Chair Cindy Dyballa, Councilmember, Tacoma Park, MD; and Vice Chair Adrian Hernandez, Councilmember, Pearland, TX.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org.