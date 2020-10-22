Mammoth welcomes interim town manager

The Town of Mammoth has a new interim Town Manager.

John Schempf began the job on Aug. 31, 2020. He is originally from Centre Hall, Pennsylvania and holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Political Science and Geography from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He has served in the military first in the Navy and then in the United States Coast Guard retiring after 28 years of service.

John has a lot of management experience working with and consulting town governments. He was the Town Manager in South Berwick, Maine and the Town Administrator in Windsor, Vermont. Moving out west, He was the Town Manager for Clifton, Arizona for four years. He moved to California and became the City Manager for the city of Colfax, California. He has been living in Apache Junction where he served a short term as Director of the Superstition Mountain Museum.

Welcome to the Tri-Community and good luck in your new position!

Author is John Hernandez

