Mammoth welcomes interim town manager

By | Posted 20 hours ago |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

 The Town of Mammoth has a new interim Town Manager.

  John Schempf began the job on Aug. 31, 2020. He is originally from Centre Hall, Pennsylvania and holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Political Science and Geography from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He has served in the military first in the Navy and then in the United States Coast Guard retiring after 28 years of service.

  John has a lot of management experience working with and consulting town governments. He was the Town Manager in South Berwick, Maine and the Town Administrator in Windsor, Vermont.  Moving out west, He was the Town Manager for Clifton, Arizona for four years. He moved to California and became the City Manager for the city of Colfax, California. He has been living in Apache Junction where he served a short term as Director of the Superstition Mountain Museum.

  Welcome to the Tri-Community and good luck in your new position!  

Author is John Hernandez

John Schempf is the interim town manager for Mammoth.

John Hernandez (778 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    San Manuel looks dominant in home opener

    20 hours ago
    by

    By Andrew Luberda San Manuel Miner   The San Manuel football team defeated Ft. Thomas in its home-opening game of […]

    Oracle Firewise presents annual awards

    20 hours ago
    by

    By John Hernandez   On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the Oracle Firewise Board presented its Annual FIREWISE Property of the […]

    Oracle business owner can add ‘author’ to her resume

    21 hours ago
    by

    By John Hernandez   Deb Breen is the owner of Sky Island Coffee Roasters in Oracle.   She is a […]

    Gila County CASA Receives Award through Victims of Crime Act Funding

    21 hours ago
    by

      CASA of Southern Gila County has once again been awarded a three-year grant through the federal Victims of Crime […]

  • Additional Stories

    Kearny Town Council appoints Martina Burnam Interim Manager

    21 hours ago
    by

      The Town of Kearny held its monthly meeting last week and confirmed Martina Burnam as the Interim Town Manager.  […]

    Lonely elders hit hard by the rigors of social distancing and self-isolation; they may need help, says AMAC

    21 hours ago
    by

      It’s no secret that America’s elderly population is among the hardest hit by the COVID pandemic. Not only are they […]

    Hispanic Heritage Month: Politics

    21 hours ago
    by

    The Hispanic/Latino population of Arizona makes up 24 percent of registered voters. They are a rising political force in the […]

    Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition hosts police and fire parades

    October 17th, 2020
    by

      COVID-19 has changed the way many events and community gatherings can be held.  The Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger