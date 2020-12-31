Mammoth PD deliver gifts to local families

By | Posted December 31st, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  There is an old saying, attributed to Abraham Lincoln, which says, “No man is so tall as when he stoops to help a child.”

  The Mammoth Police are currently standing tall and are proud to serve, after putting in time and effort to help local children experience a better Christmas.
  “Some of the children had no presents until we showed up,” Mammoth Police Chief Rudy Lujan told the Miner in an email. “It was a warm feeling seeing all the kids’ faces light-up with the presents. Merry Christmas from Mammoth Police Department.”

    Police officers were able to distribute more than $2,000 worth of gifts that were primarily wrapped by the dispatchers. In the happiest kind of interagency cooperation, Erica Garcia from Town Hall also pitched in for hours of gift wrapping.
  Brand new clothes, groceries  and toys were given to seven families adopted by the Police

Department. Contributions came from several outstanding citizens.  One, wishing to remain anonymous, donated $1,200.  The police officers also contributed from their own pockets and the Dollar General in Mammoth donated over $100 worth of toys. 

-30-

Vehicles loaded with presents for local families.


Vehicles loaded with presents for local families.
Staff (5675 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Alfonso S. Merino

    January 4th, 2021
    by

      Alfonso S. Merino, 92, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home in Oracle.   He was […]

    New salon opens in San Manuel

    January 4th, 2021
    by

      It is hard enough starting a business during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic adds an […]

    Larry Wayne Hudson

    January 4th, 2021
    by

      Larry Wayne Hudson, age 61, was born in San Manuel in March 1959, and passed away on Dec. 13, […]

    Benny H. Clark

    January 4th, 2021
    by

      Benny H. Clark was born to Arthur and Carmen Clark on Oct. 27, 1929. He passed away Dec. 21, 2020. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mayor’s Minute: Looking Back and Moving Forward

    January 2nd, 2021
    by

    Looking back at 2020, our attention easily gravitates towards the anxiety and loss caused by the raging COVID-19 Pandemic; state […]

    David R. Parrish

    December 30th, 2020
    by

      David R. Parrish died on Dec. 13, 2020 at Casa de la Luz Hospice. He was 80 years old, […]

    Supervisor Pete Rios delivers funding to local non- profit

    December 30th, 2020
    by

      Supervisor Pete Rios delivered a check for $15,000 to the Oracle Women’s Network (OWN) on behalf of the Pinal […]

    Andrew Luberda – A Tribute

    December 29th, 2020
    by

    COVID-19 has touched so many lives. It seems to circle closer and closer to people we know. It’s taken the […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger