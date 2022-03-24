Making Kearny beautiful

By | Posted March 24th, 2022 |

  The Town of Kearny Seniors along with a few very kind friends of Kearny cleaned up the streets on March 18, 2022.

  Volunteers Manuel Carrilo, Beva Carrilo, Marge Jones, Peg Middleton, Jackie Jackel, Lynn Sanders, Ann Ramsey, Dale Ramsey, Cheryl Gerrard, Larry Gerrard, Suzanne Middaugh, Kay Hill, Tom O’Connor, Elder Trent Smith, Elder Kyle Bhoxham spent the day cleaning up around the town – up and down Upton and Tilbury, the town lake, the cemetery, Hwy. 177 and more! 

  The team working on Hwy. 177 and Upton vicinity, as an example, gathered up 10 or so bags of litter including paper, bottles…you name it and they picked it up.  Seniors cleaned up around the town hall area, the RR tracks, over to the golf course and to the airport.  Many thanks to the strength and youth of two young missionaries who slayed upper Tilbury and more!

  Please, show your gratitude when you run into any of the fine clean-up crew members and say “Thank You”; many passers-by did.  Officer Terry, Kearny’s newest Police officer said he saw the difference and was amazed with the community effort! 

 

  This Town is clean! 

