Letter to the editor: Vote Your Values, Fight for Your Rights

Vote Your Values, Fight for Your Rights

How does voting in every election affect you, from midterm to general? The people you elect up and down the ballot make decisions that impact your civil rights and quality of life.

Every vote counts. Choose wisely. The people you elect will be around for a long time. Decide if you want to vote for candidates who believe in American Democracy, those who are dedicated to making life better for ordinary Americans regardless of the color of their skin, where they came from, or what they believe.

Or you could choose those who do not believe in your right to vote unless you vote for them. They prefer an authoritarian form of government. If you think the government has too much control already, what do you think authoritarian leaders will do? They seek power and money. They do not care about the people they serve. It’s all about what they can gain by being in office. Large corporations and the wealthy 20% will benefit far more than ordinary working citizens. One only needs to look back at history to see that this is true.

The Governor can sign into law or block legislation that offers protections and equal access to services for people in their state. Choose one who believes that everyone’s vote counts, one who tells the truth, does not amplify big lies, and cares more about helping the people she will serve than taking away their rights.

The Secretary of State is Arizona’s chief elections officer responsible for administering elections and can expand or limit your voting access through various policies. Choose one who is honest, one who believes in democracy, and one who will protect your right to vote. If you vote for a candidate who believes violence is a solution to addressing problems and believes that overturning an election is the best way to get a desired outcome, you can be sure your votes may not count in the future.

In Pinal County, Supreme Court judges and Superior Court judges are appointed by the Governor. State courts make decisions that affect you, like whether reproductive freedoms are protected or not. Before you mark all the boxes with a yes or no, find out if any of the judges have poor ratings and make your decisions based on that.

How do you feel about your children’s right to learn? Local school boards can make rules that restrict discussions about race and gender, or they can uphold the rights of students and educators to teach and learn about these issues. Elect school board candidates who want children to learn about their world and who will not try to limit what they can and can’t know.

Ballot propositions give voters a chance to be heard on issues that are important to them. Be sure to take the time to read up on each of them before you choose yes or no. Some will take away your rights and leave choices in the hands of politicians, not the people.

Each choice you make will affect your future in Arizona. Please choose wisely.

/s/ Theodora Schiro