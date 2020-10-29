Knights of Columbus present donation to Family First

By | Posted 21 hours ago |

  The local Knights of Columbus Monsignor Loyola O’Dougherty Council 5542 recently presented the Family First Pregnancy Care Center in Oracle a check for $200 to be used to better serve the community through their organization.

Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, the local Council of Knights of Columbus has been active. Clare Grochocki (Director) receives a donation from Grand Knight Alfred Trejo (center) and Financial Secretary Johnnie Seballos. 

  The Knights of Columbus are a religious organization committed to charity service, based on the principles of charity, unity, fraternity, and patriotism. The local council works hard in raising funds to give back to the community in providing coats for kids, food for families and the food bank, and support programs that benefit people with intellectual disabilities. They contribute to the culture of life, Pro-Life, support our military veterans, and support scholarship programs for seminarians, college for kids, and high school students, and many other charitable activities.

  Family First Pregnancy Care Center and Family Diaper Bank is a non-profit, Christian, educational organization which provides services to continue helping others, to continue doing to make our community a better place for us all to live in. Sharing God’s love, encouraging others and continuing to help mothers, youth and Families is their mission. They provide online classes, phone classes, and curbside pickup of any baby items or diapers clients may need, and any material assistance or food.

  Faithful supporters have donated financially, food, diapers, car seats, quilts, strollers, walkers, masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves to keep them going.

  “During this time of pandemic hardship, we wanted to support our local organizations,” stated Grand Knight Alfred Trejo. “We are always looking for ways to give back to our community and promote the respect for life. We are proud to present Family First Pregnancy Center a check to pay utility bills or buy more products for their use.”

