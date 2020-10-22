Kearny Town Council appoints Martina Burnam Interim Manager

The Town of Kearny held its monthly meeting last week and confirmed Martina Burnam as the Interim Town Manager.

Burnam was appointed after the Council fired the Town Manager Jeff McCormick. Burnam’s salary as Interim Town Manager will be reviewed in 60 days if the Council has not hired a permanent replacement.

The Town Council will meet next Tuesday for a work session/special meeting to discuss plans on hiring a permanent Town Manager and discuss their options. Please contact Town Hall regarding the exact time of the meeting as it was not set at press time.

