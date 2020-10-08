Kearny Council fires town manager

Posted 23 hours ago

  The Kearny Town Council held a special meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss and vote on the employment of Town Manager Jeff McCormick. 

  After an executive session, the council voted to terminate him immediately and appointed Town Clerk Martina Burnam as the interim manager.  McCormick was still under probation and did not have an employment contract with the Town of Kearny.

  McCormick began his position as Town Manager in April of 2020 following the retirement of former manager Anna Flores.  Rumors began swirling about McCormick when the Parker Pioneer newspaper contacted Copper Basin News about McCormick’s candidacy for La Paz County Supervisor. McCormick consistently ignored requests from Copper Basin News for updates on his candidacy, employment and townwide updates.

  The council will host its next scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. They are expected to discuss their options for hiring a new manager. 

