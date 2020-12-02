Jump into spring at Central Arizona College – special virtual Q and A sessions scheduled

Jump into Spring at Central Arizona College by attending one of the upcoming online informational sessions. Prospective and current CAC students can meet with representatives from the college’s Enrollment Services team to get questions answered on how to enroll for the Spring 2021 semester and beyond.

Admissions and registration, advising, financial aid, student accounts, and recruitment staff will be available via Zoom to have a live dialogue with students and help them navigate the admissions and enrollment process during the following Jump into Spring Enrollment Q&A Sessions:

· Thursday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m.

· Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

· Monday, Jan. 11, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

To register for one of these sessions please visit: https://bit.ly/CACZoom2021. The Zoom link will be sent to those who register.

To find out more, watch a video about Jump into Spring at https://bit.ly/CACvideo2021.