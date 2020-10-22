Information sought in illegal killing of mule deer doe near Dudleyville

Posted October 22nd, 2020

Deer poached near Dudleyville.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of a mule deer doe in Game Management Unit 37B near Dudleyville, Ariz.

The doe was found off Freeman Road near milepost 18. Wildlife officers estimate it was killed sometime between Friday afternoon, Oct. 2 and Sunday morning, Oct. 4.

“Help from the public could play a vital role in finding who is responsible,” said AZGFD Regional Supervisor Raul Vega. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt, and refer to case #20-003293. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case. All calls will remain confidential and reports can be made anonymously if needed. 

