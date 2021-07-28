Infant and Preschool Child Developmental Screening offered at Mammoth-San Manuel School

The Mammoth-San Manuel School District and the Arizona Early Intervention Program (AzEIP) will provide a free child developmental screening to any child living in the community who is under the age 5. The school district and AzEIP are very committed to early childhood developmental interventions. Research has shown that from birth to age 5 is a very critical period of learning for children. Early identification of delays in development and early educational interventions have a long-lasting impact for improving the lives of children.

All children taking part in the developmental screenings will be observed for the following developmental skills: hearing and vision, muscle coordination, speech and language, cognitive development, social, and self-help. The results of the screening will be shared with parents as well as suggestions and recommendations for each child screened before they leave.

The Early Childhood Developmental Screenings will be on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Mammoth-San Manuel District auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information and to schedule a screening, interested parents should call the Mammoth-San Manuel Pre-K-12 office at 520-385-2336. Walk in appointments are also welcomed. Parents who have concerns regarding their children who are 5 years and older should contact the Adaptive Education Office to schedule an evaluation at 520-385-2337 ext. 1105.