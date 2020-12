The Mammoth Miners’ Memorial.

Dec. 6 is celebrated as National Miners Day. National Miners Day was established to remember those miners who died while working in the mines and to honor today’s miners for their hard work and dedication to the mining industry from which we all benefit. Let us remember those miners who lost their lives in the mines, smelters and mills of the Mammoth/San Manuel area and along the Copper Corridor. Thank you, miners, for all that you do!