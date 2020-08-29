Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District announces registration dates, technology distribution

All Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District students must come to the District to complete registration and pick-up iPads needed for online learning. During the week of Aug. 31 – Sept. 3, iPads will be distributed along with school backpack between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Hayden High School lobby area.

Registration dates have been assigned to students by alphabetical order to ensure there is minimal waiting time for technology support each day. The support staff will ensure every student is able to access needed online learning sites. During registration, parents and students will log into their iPads. Hotspots will be available as needed for families without internet access.

Registration Schedule by Last Names

(A – C) Monday, Aug. 31

(D -G) Tuesday, Sept. 1

(H – O) Wednesday, Sept. 2

(P – Z) Thursday, Sept. 3