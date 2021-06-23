Hayden-Winkelman School District to host two vaccination clinics this month

By | Posted June 22nd, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  As vaccination clinics across the state are closing down, it may get a little more difficult to find where the COVID-19 vaccinations are available.

  If you haven’t gotten yours yet or you’d like to have your teen vaccinated, never fear.

  The Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District will be hosting two opportunities to get your COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, June 23, and on Wednesday, June 30, at the Hayden High School.

  Gila County Health Services will be sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children 12 years of age and older at Hayden High School. All children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information and to make a reservation, please contact 928-910-4009, option #1.

   The San Carlos Health Apache Health Center will be sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hayden High School. The vaccination will be available to anyone 12 years of age and above. All children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome. For questions, please contact 480-234-8925.

   If you have any additional questions regards COVID-19 vaccination schedule at Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District, please contact superintendent Jeff Gregorich at 520-356-7876. It is never too late to get vaccinated and help us end the COVID-19 crisis together. 

admin (7737 Posts)


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Fourth of July, A Superior Celebration

    July 6th, 2021
    by

      The Town of Superior Youth Council and Town Staff once again hosted a Superior Fourth of July!  Free swimming […]

    No fireworks for Kearny for the 4th of July due to the extreme fire danger. Town of Kearny bans fireworks, town manager says

    July 4th, 2021
    by

      As we approach the upcoming 4th of July holiday after a long year of being cooped inside and distanced […]

    Young pianist to perform at friend’s benefit concert July 10, 2021

    July 4th, 2021
    by

    By Gayle Carnes San Manuel Miner   If you want to talk music, Annalupe Rodriquez, 17, of Oracle might be […]

    Teen plans benefit concert to help grandfather

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    By Gayle Carnes San Manuel Miner  He sat down at the piano bench.  His back was straight, his right foot […]

  • Additional Stories

    Shop at Home: The Hand Me Up Shop

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Camera club opens calendar competition to all in Gila County; deadline July 8

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

      Do you have a breathtaking landscape photo taken in Gila County, or a sunrise, sunset or other scenic that […]

    Local First Arizona Partners with Pipeline AZ to revitalize the rural job market in Pinal County

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

      Local First AZ and Pipeline AZ are pooling their resources to optimize how rural job seekers and businesses in […]

    Ballots arriving now for special election for Mammoth-San Manuel School District

    April 30th, 2021
    by

      Ballots began arriving in mailboxes for registered voters in the Mammoth-San Manuel Unified School District No. 8 School Site […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger