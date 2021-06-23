Hayden-Winkelman School District to host two vaccination clinics this month

As vaccination clinics across the state are closing down, it may get a little more difficult to find where the COVID-19 vaccinations are available.

If you haven’t gotten yours yet or you’d like to have your teen vaccinated, never fear.

The Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District will be hosting two opportunities to get your COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, June 23, and on Wednesday, June 30, at the Hayden High School.

Gila County Health Services will be sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 23 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children 12 years of age and older at Hayden High School. All children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information and to make a reservation, please contact 928-910-4009, option #1.

The San Carlos Health Apache Health Center will be sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 30 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hayden High School. The vaccination will be available to anyone 12 years of age and above. All children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walk-ins are welcome. For questions, please contact 480-234-8925.

If you have any additional questions regards COVID-19 vaccination schedule at Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District, please contact superintendent Jeff Gregorich at 520-356-7876. It is never too late to get vaccinated and help us end the COVID-19 crisis together.