Hayden shuts out Bearcats, 68-0

On Friday, October 1, the Hayden Lobos met with the Ray Bearcats underneath the lights of the Ray High School football field for the annual rivalry game. At the time, the Lobos held a 3-2 record while the Bearcats held a 2-3 record.

Noah Bellon carries the ball for some yardage for Ray against Hayden.

Hayden’s Morales Cruz heads for the goal line.

saac Castillo (5) catches this pass for Hayden. Ray’s Tracon Naranjo defends on the play.

Reggie Lechuga (23) tries to pickup some yardage for Ray in the final minutes of the game against this Hayden defender.

The first quarter saw the Lobos take a wide lead, putting 34 points on the board, while suppressing the Bearcat’s offense, not allowing them to score. This trend continued throughout the game. By halftime, Hayden was up 52-0. The second half of the game continued at that pace. The Lobos added another 16 points to the board during the third quarter. The Bearcats were unable to put any points on the board, resulting in a 68-0 final score.

The Ray Bearcats now hold a 2-4 record, and will travel to Duncan on Oct. 8, to face off against the 3-3, Wildkats. The game will be held at Duncan’s high-school football field, with a kick-off time of 7 p.m.

Hayden had a furious game on offense, with these players being important to the Lobos victory; Fabian Elvira, Mory Cruz, Isaac Castillo, Brandon Garner Jr., Deondre Collier, and Paul Gaither. The Lobos now hold a 4-2 record, and will host the Superior Panthers on October 8, with a kick-off time of 7 p.m.

This will be Hayden’s rescheduled Homecoming. The original game designated as homecoming was cancelled by the opposing team. The Homecoming Royalty will be crowned at halftime:

KING AND QUEEN

Romeo Cruz

Greace Ramirez-Corona

JUNIOR ROYALTY

Staci Dodson

Andrew Waddell

SOPHOMORE ROYALTY

Alexis De Los Reyes

Victor Sosa-Quintana

FRESHMEN ROYALTY

Dallas Mariscal

Matthew Armenta

UPDATE: Superior forfeited tonight’s game. The Homecoming Celebrations continued even without a football game.