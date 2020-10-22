Gila County CASA Receives Award through Victims of Crime Act Funding

CASA of Southern Gila County has once again been awarded a three-year grant through the federal Victims of Crime Act managed through AZ Department of Public Safety. This grant funding source has provided an opportunity for the southern section of the county to be served by the CASA program where children are currently being underserved. Emily Nader has filled the role of CASA Volunteer Coordinator since May 2016, targeting her efforts on recruiting, screening, training, supervising and supporting volunteers who advocate in the best interest of those children who have been affected by child abuse and/or neglect. Currently, there are only 8 advocates serving 12 children, leaving 116 who do not have an advocate. CASA of Southern Gila County needs to maintain and increase their volunteer base so more child abuse victims can be directly served .

Each year, millions of dollars are deposited into this fund from criminal fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalty fees and special assessments collected by the US Attorney’s Offices, US Courts and the Bureau of Prisons. These dollars all come from offenders convicted of federal crimes.

Direct services to help crime victims achieve positive outcomes in the four basic need areas supported by VOCA: Healing, Safety, Justice and Economic Re-stabilization.

A national study found that children with an advocate are substantially less likely to spend time in long-term foster care; more likely to receive needed services; more likely to have their cases permanently closed, and never return to child welfare system.

CASA Volunteers:

• Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

• Volunteers go through a rigorous screening process including interviews, reference check, a fingerprint check, child welfare history check, and a polygraph exam.

• Volunteers are asked to make a commitment to one case until its conclusion, typically involving 15-20 hours per month.

• Volunteers must complete 30 hours of pre-service training.

• CASA volunteers build a 360-degree view of the child and his or her surroundings. To do this, they meet with teachers, counselors, physicians, care takers, etc.

• CASA volunteers work to ensure that children are in safe, permanent homes where they can thrive.

To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer in Gila County, call us at 928-402-4427, email enader@courts.az.gov or apply online at www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.

CASA Coordinator Emily Nader recruiting in the Globe area on Oct. 13, 2020.