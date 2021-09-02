Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami scheduled for Sept. 12-17; all motorists will need to use an alternate route

Motorists who use US 60 between Superior and Miami should plan for a full closure of the highway between Sept. 12 and Sept. 17, while crews build connections and transition traffic onto the new Pinto Creek Bridge.

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, until noon Friday, Sept. 17. It is subject to change based on the weather.

During that time, all eastbound vehicles will be redirected at State Route 177 in Superior, and all westbound vehicles will be redirected at the west end of Miami. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure locations.

Motorists with a destination between SR 177 and Top-of-the-World west of Pinto Creek or between Miami and Pinto Valley Mine Road east of Pinto Creek will be allowed to pass, however no vehicles will be allowed between Top-of-the-World and Pinto Valley Mine Road.

Traffic will be detoured to SR 177 in Superior and SR 77 in Globe. The detour includes a 10% grade and will significantly increase travel time.

Motorists should proceed with caution, slow down, watch for equipment, and follow the directions of flaggers and law enforcement.

More information about the project is available at azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.