From Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center: Who should receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Currently, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine. This includes people who have:

· Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Please contact your primary care physician if you have questions regarding any immunocompromised condition you may have.

The Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center Pharmacy is offering third doses for patients who are immunocompromised and who previously received the Moderna Vaccine.

If you are in need of an initial vaccine, CVRMC Pharmacy is offering a one-dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine or the two-dose Moderna Vaccine.

Vaccine appointments for third doses or initial vaccinations can be made by calling 928-402-1192.