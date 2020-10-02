Free Dump Day returns to Kearny on Oct. 10

Free Dump Day will return to the Kearny Transfer Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The transfer station will be open from 7 a.m. until the dumpsters are filled or traffic ends.

The following changes have been implemented in response to COVID-19:

• Only license plate numbers will be recorded at the gate.

• Volunteers will not be allowed to handle your dump items.

• Volunteers are there to supervise and make sure that appropriate items are being placed in the dumpsters.

• If you need help unloading your items it is your responsibility to arrange for help to come with you.

Residents may bring their bulky items (furniture, appliances, landscape trimmings, etc.) and trash to the dump site just north of town off Highway 177. Volunteers are available on site to answer questions and inspect trash items.

NO HAZARDOUS WASTE PLEASE ( e.g. paint, solvents, motor oil, refrigerant, shingles, large concrete pieces).