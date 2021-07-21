Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hayden High School on July 28; open to everyone

July 21st, 2021

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hayden High School on July 28; open to everyone

  San Carlos Apache Healthcare will be providing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hayden High School Library.

  The clinic will offer the first or second dose of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In addition, the one-and-done Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be available.

  Students 12 years of age or older can get vaccinated when accompanied by a parent or guardian.  The clinic is open to anyone in the Copper Corridor. No appointments are needed.

  For questions about the vaccination clinic, feel free to contact San Carlos Apache Health Care at 928-475-1310.

Selenna Espinoza is one brave 4-year-old and soon to be Lobito Preschool student. She was screened for exposure to Covid-19 with an antibody test administered by a Gila County Health Service professional on Wednesday, July 14, at the Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District.
