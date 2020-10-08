Free COVID-19 saliva testing offered at Hayden High School

By | Posted 23 hours ago |

  Gila County Public Health and Emergency Management and Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute will provide SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) testing, utilizing a simple saliva collection method for the Copper Corridor.

  Two testing days are offered: Friday, Oct. 9, and Friday, Oct. 16, 1-6 p.m. both days. Tests will be administered at Hayden High School, 824 Thorne Ave., Winkelman.

  You must schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the test site.

Schedule an appointment

• Register for appointment with your cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

• Log in: https://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com/

• Agency code: SALIVATEST

• Once logged-in to the portal, click on “Appointments” to request an available appointment time.

  Arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to your appointment.

  If you have any scheduling issues, please email COVID19info@asu.edu.

Important guidelines

• You must wear a protective face covering – either cloth or surgical mask.

• Bring the QR code you receive after scheduling your test appointment.

• Thirty (30) minutes before your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit the water out.

• Do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to your appointment time (any of these factors may cause an invalid test and/or your test may be rejected by clinical personnel at site collection).   

• Tip: Staying well hydrated by drinking water the day before and up to 30 minutes prior to your test will speed your saliva collection process.  

  Results will be available via the portal approximately 48 hours from your testing time.

   Individuals will be available at the COVID-19 testing site to address questions you have pertaining to the sample collection process.

