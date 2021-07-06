Fourth of July, A Superior Celebration

By | Posted July 6th, 2021 |

  • Photos courtesy Laura Rivas

  The Town of Superior Youth Council and Town Staff once again hosted a Superior Fourth of July!  Free swimming was offered all day, along with free hot dogs, watermelon and sno-cones.  The community enjoyed gathering with friends and neighbors  and thankfully storms stayed to the north of Town and did not affect the celebration.

  The event was supported by the Red Bear Outfitters who helped cook the hot dogs and the VFW Auxiliary assisted with serving the watermelon.  Members of the Town of Superior Youth Council organized the event.  

  Following the free swimming, food and music, the town hosted a laser light show.  The show was set to music and included a patriotic theme.  

Mila Besich (466 Posts)

Mila Besich is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


