Fourth of July, A Superior Celebration



















Photos courtesy Laura Rivas

The Town of Superior Youth Council and Town Staff once again hosted a Superior Fourth of July! Free swimming was offered all day, along with free hot dogs, watermelon and sno-cones. The community enjoyed gathering with friends and neighbors and thankfully storms stayed to the north of Town and did not affect the celebration.

The event was supported by the Red Bear Outfitters who helped cook the hot dogs and the VFW Auxiliary assisted with serving the watermelon. Members of the Town of Superior Youth Council organized the event.

Following the free swimming, food and music, the town hosted a laser light show. The show was set to music and included a patriotic theme.