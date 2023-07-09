Firefighters battle residential fires in Mammoth, Oracle

Things got a lot hotter for firefighters and first responders in Mammoth and Oracle this weekend when crews were called to the scenes of two different residential fires.

On Saturday, July 1, at around 1 p.m., Mammoth Fire Chief Michael Miranda was approached by a concerned citizen who reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from a structure behind the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Chief Miranda went to investigate and found a single-family dwelling engulfed in flames. He immediately advised dispatch to send crews from the Mammoth Fire Department, Pinal Rural Fire and Medical District and San Manuel Fire Department. AMR Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene in the 85300 block of Church Drive, Mammoth.

With the temperature hovering around 108 degrees, crews began an exterior attack on the structure fire. Many rounds of ammunition were stored in the home and several rounds discharged. Mammoth Fire Engine 663 was struck, but no firefighters were hit.

The crews contained the fire to the property where it started, and the fire was brought under control at around 7:45 p.m. Firefighters continued to monitor for hot spots.

One patient was transported to Banner Main in Tucson for burns. The home was declared a total loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Other agencies on scene included Air Evac, Mammoth Police Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Mammoth, Southwest Gas and BIA.

On Sunday, July 2, Oracle Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home on American Avenue near Oracle Patio Café around 5 p.m.

Because of the extreme wildfire conditions, several fire departments and crews also responded. On scene were Oracle Fire Department, San Manuel Fire Department, Golder Ranch Fire Department, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, AMR Ambulance, Florence Fire Crew and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management (state fire).

The fire was contained to the property where it started and it was unknown how badly the home was damaged.

Oracle Fire District has long been a member of the Firewise program. Homeowners and business owners in the Oracle Fire District are encouraged to create and maintain a defensible perimeter of 30 feet around their properties.

“It’s always a reminder for people to be careful,” said Tina Acosta, Oracle FD.