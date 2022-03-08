Fire departments seeking volunteers

By | Posted March 8th, 2022 |

  Local firefighters held a fire day Saturday, March 5, at the Pioneer Park in Kearny as a way to show local residents what is involved in the job and to, perhaps, find some new volunteers.

  Winkelman and Kearny Fire Departments participated before a crowd of spectators. There were live demonstrations along with music and vendors. Spectators were given the opportunity to watch and ask questions.

  The event was sponsored by the Winkelman and Kearny Fire Departments. The chiefs for the departments are Dennis Weber of Winkelman and Rudy Guerena of Kearny. Gary Stepke, Kearny Fire Captain, said they plan to hold the next one in the Winkelman.

Kearny and Winkelman firefighters at the event were front row (l-r) Tony Santa Maria, Matthew Orourke, Rudy Guerena, Kearny Chief and Matt Schepers. Back roll (l-r) Michael Canisaies, Jay Hernandez, William Witt, Gary Stepke, Kearny Captain, Heath McEuen and Jimmy Birkett. Not pictured is Winkelman Chief Dennis Weber.

 

Jay Hernandez talks about the use of the “Jaws of Life” tools with the help other firefighters.

 

The “Jaws of Life” are powerful tools to remove parts of a vehicle away from the victim.

 

 

