Fire departments seeking volunteers

Local firefighters held a fire day Saturday, March 5, at the Pioneer Park in Kearny as a way to show local residents what is involved in the job and to, perhaps, find some new volunteers.

Winkelman and Kearny Fire Departments participated before a crowd of spectators. There were live demonstrations along with music and vendors. Spectators were given the opportunity to watch and ask questions.

The event was sponsored by the Winkelman and Kearny Fire Departments. The chiefs for the departments are Dennis Weber of Winkelman and Rudy Guerena of Kearny. Gary Stepke, Kearny Fire Captain, said they plan to hold the next one in the Winkelman.