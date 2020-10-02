Even More Backpacks for Bearcats

By | Posted 20 hours ago |

News Bearcats PTO  9-30

Cheyanne Sanchez and Denicia Sanchez.

    The Ray Bearcats Parent-Teacher Organization will be handing out backpacks for students at the Kearny Fire Department on Alden Road. Three dates have been arranged to make sure every student gets a chance to pick theirs up:  Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 -4, 9 a.m. – noon, and Monday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – noon and then 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Signs will be in place to help guide drivers for a smooth drive-thru and pick-up experience.

  As this newspaper previously reported, a generous donation of backpacks and school supplies  was made by Firefighter Angel Foundation to the Kearny Volunteer Fire Department 187 on Saturday, August 29. This donation sparked off a bigger goal, for both the Kearny Fire Department and the PTO, of being able to make sure that every Ray Bearcat will receive the supplies they need for in-person learning.

  These two organizations reached out for help from the community and they were not disappointed. Donations came pouring in, not only from local businesses but from members of the community.  Besides the original donation from Firefighter Angel Foundation, which is run by Bearcat Alumni Cody Rose and Tammy, his wife, donations came in from the Kearny Elks, Coppernet, General Kearny Inn, Eddie Tire and Automotive, Napa AutoCare Center, Getsome Motorsports, Stacy Johnson and Teri Varley, Gary and Megan Vinson, Roy and Valerie Kelley and Rene and Rochelle Pacheco.
  Thanks to all the hard work and generosity, this goal has been met and then exceeded. PTO has purchased a Bearcat Spirit Mask for every Bearcat student which can be picked up at the same time as their backpack.

 Melissa Day, representing Ray Bearcats Parent-Teacher Organization stated, “We are trying our best to do as much as possible during this pandemic to keep the community and students engaged in Bearcat spirit. This free backpack incentive is among one of the many things we have planned and have been doing.”
  Ms. Day continued, “ We need more involvement from school staff, parents and community members so that when we go back to in-person learning we can brainstorm ways to stay engaged and increase the morale in our school/community. Many people say “When I was a kid, we did….”, well, in the PTO we can make it happen! Join us and let’s get spirit back in our school/community!”   To learn more about the free backpacks, how to donate to or volunteer with the PTO, send an email to raybearcast@gmail.com or call 520-366-4461.

