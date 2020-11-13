Election Updates: Rios behind, Cline wins and no changes for LD 8

Voters in the Copper Corridor turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots for the Presidential and statewide elections, along with those critical elections voters made their choices for County Supervisors in Pinal and Gila Counties along with Legislative Districts 8.

As the votes began to tally, Supervisor Pete Rios held an early lead over Kevin Cavanaugh for Pinal County Supervisor District 1. As the days of vote counting went on, the lead transferred to Kevin Cavanaugh. At press time incumbent Supervisor Pete Rios is behind by 417 votes. The race has not been finalized but at press time Kevin Cavanaugh was winning with 10,076 votes to Rios’ 9,659 votes.

In a statement to Copper Area News Supervisor Rios said, “I congratulate Mr. Cavanaugh. Even though I never got to meet him or debate him on issues, but he got more votes and that’s how democracy works. To my constituents in the Copper Corridor and Supervisor District one, thank you for four decades of support. I’ll decide any future plans for me next year.”

Gila County voters in District 2 easily re-elected Supervisor Woody Cline. Cline beat Bernadette Kniflen with 56.90% of the votes. Total vote count at press time: Supervisor Cline 4,334 (56.90%) to Bernadette “Bernie” Kniflen’s 3,268 (42.90%).

“I learned a lot in my first four years in office and I look forward to working hard and getting even more things done in my next four years. Thank you to all that voted for me,” stated Supervisor Cline

Voters in both Gila and Pinal Counties kept the Legislative District 8 incumbents in office. Democratic contender Sharon Girard had an early lead over Frank Pratt and David Cook for the Arizona House of Representatives. At press time the Arizona Secretary of State has declared that Rep. David Cook has secured another term in the House and he will be joined by Frank Pratt who was termed out in the Arizona Senate as the LD 8 House of Representatives. Rep. TJ Shope having been termed out in the House of Representatives ran against former State Senator Barbara McGuire for the LD 8 Senate Seat. Shope maintained a lead throughout the vote tally, winning the seat with 58.44% to 41.56% for McGuire.

The election results will all need to be certified by the County Board of Supervisors before they are official.

Supervisor District 1 Election Results as of Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.