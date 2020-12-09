Delays continue on State Route 77 in Winkelman

Construction workers place bridge girders onto the new Winkelman Bridge on SR 77.

Motorists who use the Gila River Bridge on State Route 77 in Winkelman will continue to experience intermittent delays, while bridge girders are placed on the west side of the new bridge.

Crews will need to close the bridge occasionally for a period of about 15 minutes during weekdays in the daytime hours.

The work is expected to continue through the end of the week, with about four girders being placed per day.

Law enforcement will help direct traffic.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.