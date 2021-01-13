COVID-19 Positive Case Weekly Report Jan. 12, 2021

  Copper Area News is committed to providing our readers with as much information as possible.  This graph shows the positive cases as of press time on Jan. 12, 2021. We have also included a graph showing the daily counts for the past week.   Daily statewide case counts are recording higher than they were during the last peak this Summer and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

  There are a few points we would like our readers to consider when following this data. 

1.  This will continue to be a rolling total of positive cases.  It does not reflect recoveries or deaths.  The Arizona Department of Health Services does not break out this data.

2.  If you see a reduction in numbers from day to day it is most likely due to a data entry error or mis-coding of a zip code (at the state level).

3.  This is all zip code based data; most of our zip codes include unincorporated areas. There is no way to track exactly which areas each of the positive cases are. Example, Kearny and Winkelman each have small communities in their zip code that are not in the Town’s incorporated boundaries.

4.  If you live in Gila County, please follow the Gila County Health and Emergency Management, Facebook.  They have maintained their data on recoveries and current positive cases.  

5. You can follow other data such as ICU bed use, Ventilator use and hospital capacity online:          https://bit.ly/3inh28O

  Working together, we can slow the spread of the virus across the Copper Corridor.  Wear a mask in public, remain physically distant (6ft apart or more) and practice good hygiene (wash your hands frequently, sanitize high touch areas), stay home if you are not feeling well.

