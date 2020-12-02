County offers financial relief to businesses in unincorporated Pinal affected by COVID-19; businesses urged to apply

Pinal County has announced that it is once again taking applications for the Business Sustainability Program.

The Business Sustainability Program is a one-time reimbursement of up to $15,000 to qualifying businesses for past recipients for rent, mortgage and/or utilities expenses for any three (3) month period between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. Funding will be awarded to qualifying small businesses in unincorporated areas of Pinal County.

“I encourage all eligible businesses to apply for this funding opportunity. Times are hard and I understand that COVID-19 has seriously impacted many small businesses. Please take advantage of this grant and apply soon,” said Supervisor Pete Rios.

To qualify, applicants must be a for-profit business, located at a physical, commercial address in an unincorporated area of Pinal County. Individual Arizona franchised businesses may qualify if the applicant location is within unincorporated Pinal County and the individual franchise location is not owned by a national chain or out-of-state corporation. At this time, non-profit organizations and home-based businesses are not eligible. Applicants must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted starting December 1, 2020 and will be accepted up to 5pm on February 28, 2021.

PLEASE NOTE:

• Only applications received from first time applicants during the month of December will be processed.

• Qualified Expense Period: Any three (3) month period between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 not previously funded (Not eligible for same three or six month period if previously funded between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021).

• Applications received during the months of January and February will be accepted on a first come/first served basis from any businesses including those who qualified during the first two rounds of the Program.

Businesses have three options to apply: online; downloading an application and mailing it; or picking up an application at designated County Offices. To the extent possible, Pinal County recommends applying for assistance through its online application which uses an encryption process to help secure the information you submit. If you submit a paper application for assistance, please provide all supporting documents in a sealed envelope to safeguard your personal information. Once received, Pinal County will exercise reasonable care when processing to lessen the possibility of an unauthorized disclosure of any protected personal information. Regardless of whether you submit an electronic or a paper application, all applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you have specific questions not answered below or need additional assistance, please email BusinessResourceCenter@pinal.gov or call the Pinal County Citizen Contact Center at (520) 509-3555 or (888) 431-1311.

More information and the link to the online application can be found online at https://bit.ly/PinalCoCOVID.