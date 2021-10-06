Copper Town Days celebration and car show set for Oct. 9

Year after year, for nine years, October has been a time for fun-seeking locals, as well as visitors pouring into the Tri-Community from far and wide, gathered together to celebrate their love of cars, cuisine and desert living at the Copper Town Days Car Show and Festival. Until last year, that is, when very little happened on a normal schedule for anyone and much was canceled until further notice.

This year should have been the 11th Annual Copper Town Days Car Show and Festival, but, magnanimously waving away the cloud of a year no one wants to remember on a day when they are looking for a good time, the Copper Town Association is calling it the 10th, because while there had been a year that brought us to last October, there was no festival to be had.

As in years of festivals gone by, it’s time to trim your hair and brush out your togs, shine your fenders and polish your headlights – or, whatever it is you do – to get ready to show off your vehicles if you got ‘em, take in the sights, find yourself a tasty treat or two and say howdy to many neighbors and new found friends.

The car show will be held from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. at the San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School parking lot, located at 711 McNab Pkwy in San Manuel. Awards for the car show will be given out at 2 p.m. There will be 11 classes of vehicles, with awards going to the top two in each class as well as one each Best Paint, Best Interior and Best of Show. Car registration is at 10 a.m. Entry fees: 1st car is $20 and $10 for your 2nd. A t-shirt and goody bag is given to each person upon entering their first car. Cars will be under solar canopies.

Spectators get to attend free, but don’t forget to bring along your wallets because there will be food and craft vendors to enjoy the wares of. In addition, there will be D.J. music and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds earned from this event will stay local, and be applied to such events as the Elks Grad Night, Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas party for the children. Also, there are donations planned for the Tri-Community Food Bank. For more information visit online at sanmanuelaz.org/ctd.

Remember the date: Saturday, Oct.9 , 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School for fun with a helpful twist. Bring your friends and family!