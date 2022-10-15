Copper Town Days 2022 Car and MC Show winners announced

It couldn’t have been a prettier day for a car show. The sun was shining and the cars were polished to a high sheen, reflecting and catching the perfect rays of sunshine. There was a bit of a breeze, but with all the cars parked under the solar panels in the parking lot of the San Manuel High School, you couldn’t ask for a better day for the 10th annual Copper Town Days.

Saturday, Oct. 8, was the annual Copper Town Days Car and Motorcycle Show sponsored by the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition. This year’s event was held at the parking lot at the San Manuel High School. The vehicles sparkled in the glorious October San Manuel sunshine, ready to be judged and plaques to be awarded. The judges had some hard decisions to make this year, including three Best in Show winners.

And this year’s Best in Show winners are:

Vehicle – David Bonnett’s Ford Thunderbird

Motorcycle American – Marco Puente’s CVO

Motorcycle Import – Carla Traweek’s Pulse

Best Paint winners are:

Vehicle – Paul Harrison’s Ford Coupe

Motorcycle American – Thomas Schuder’s Harley Davidson Fat Boy

Motorcycle Import – Paul Hill’s Honda Valkyrie

Additionally, John Stein’s ’57 Chevy won Best Interior.

The top two winners in the judging classes are:

Street Rod 1900-1939: Jim Kay, first (Ford A Tudor); Charlie Crawford, second (Ford A)

Street Rod 1940 and Up: Miles & Lynda Brown, first (Willy’s Coupe); Skip Vaughn, second (Ford Delivery Sedan)

Stock Car pre-1965: Richard Pettitt, first (Ford Tudor); Jon Stein, second (Ford Tudor)

Stock Car 1965 and Up: Tom Maack, first (Ford Shelby GT); Loren Knapp, second (VW Super Beetle)

Corvette Classic 1953-1982: David Myford, first (Yellow Vette)

Corvette 1984 and Up: Patrick Nummi, first (2007 Vette)

Stock Truck 1900-1960: Ray Paradis, first (Willy’s)

Stock Truck 1961 and Up: Sean Markel, first (Deuce ½); Carla Traweek, second (Ford F150)

Modified Truck 1900 and Up: Tom Orr, first (Ford F100); Fred Kay, second (Ford P/U)

Modified Car 1900 and Up: Fred Carlson, first (Nomad); Bill McBain, second (Kellison)

MOPAR: Bill & Verna Watt, first (Barracuda); Steve Conley, second (Prowler)

Motorcycle: Thomas Schuder, first (Fat Boy HD); Marco Puente, second (CVO)