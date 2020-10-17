Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition hosts police and fire parades

COVID-19 has changed the way many events and community gatherings can be held. The Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition held a police and fire appreciation parades last week in recognition of National Night Out. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The Superior Police and Fire Departments each participated and handed out items for the residents who came out to the curb to watch the parades. They also hosted a virtual scavenger hunt and a few of the members of the police and fire forces played a few games of basketball at the Town Hall courts.

Mammoth Police Department likewise held a parade, which began at the Mammoth Police Station and ended at the Mammoth Little League Field where kids of all ages had fun pelting each other with water balloons.

In San Manuel and Oracle, deputies from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office along their citizen escorts, paraded through their respective towns.

The CCSAC meets monthly to coordinate efforts to reduce substance abuse amongst young people in the Copper Corridor. They operate under the umbrella of the Arizona Youth Partnership. Follow their page on Facebook to learn more about their meetings and activities: https://www.facebook.com/coppercorridorcoalition or call them directly at (928) 425-9276.

Superior Police make their way through a neighborhood in the National Night Out parade.

Mammoth Police prepare to leave on their parade through Mammoth. The parade started at the police station and ended at the Mammoth Little League Field where officers and local children battled it out with water balloons.

Mammoth Police and local children have fun with water balloons.

Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputies and their citizen escorts parade through San Manuel. They later headed to Oracle for a parade through that community.