Copper Corridor Schools Plan for In-Person Learning

Schools across the Copper Corridor have been grappling with how to educate and teach the children of their districts through the pandemic. Finding ways that best met the needs of the their communities and teacher and meeting the requirements of the State of Arizona. As the fall breaks commence in the area, schools are now aiming to add in person learning to their operation plans The Pinal County health department and school superintendent office sets weekly guidelines on if the infection rate is low enough to re-open schools fully.

Ray Unified School District: The Governing Board voted to return to in person learning on Oct. 19, 2020 following their fall break. They will also start conditioning for the winter sport season. Parents who wish to have their children continue to learn online may do so.

Mammoth-San Manuel School District: Plans to offer a hybrid option after the first nine weeks. The board continues to monitor the situation in the event that they need to remain online only.

Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District: They plan to remain at online only learning until November and the board remains cautious to re-open to in person learning but continues to review their options.

Superior Unified School District: The Governing Board continues to review the health guidelines set by Pinal County health department. The district is hoping to return to in-person learning after their fall break in October. The governing board also voted to allow students to participate in fall sports. The board has a meeting at the end of September to finalize decisions.