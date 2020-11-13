Copper Corridor Coalition will host training meeting

By | Posted November 13th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

In partnership with Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition, the Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP) will be holding a training meeting, ‘Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Presentation’, on Friday, Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m. at the Safety Miners area in Superior Town Hall. Due to necessary safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic attendees will join in via Zoom.
  This training is available to anyone who wants to understand the impact of ACEs on the health and well-being of Arizona youth. If you are a teacher, coach, pastor, scout leader, medical professional, an employer who has youthful employees or someone else who regularly deals with youth this program is meant to help you understand the needs of those who have experience or are experiencing ACEs?
  What qualifies as an ACE? A trauma that occurs before age 18. This could be physical, mental or even situational, such as recurrent physical or sexual abuse;  contact sexual abuse;  alcoholism or drug use in the home; incarcerated family member(s), household members who are depressed, suicidal, mentally ill or institutionalized; having no parents or only one parent; a parent who was treated violently; emotional neglect and physical neglect.
  Adults who were asked if they grew up with exposure to any of the above traumas, it was found that the higher the number of exposures there were had a direct correlation to certain health, social and economic risks that they experienced as adults.

  Registration in advance is required. To register visit online at:

 https://bit.ly/3eKJOyE (shortened URL). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting via Zoom. To download Zoom, visit online at zoom.us/download.

  Arizona Youth Partnership was founded by private citizens who wanted to help rural communities within Pima County. Later, the program was expanded to serve rural communities throughout Arizona. The goal of AZYP is to fight poverty by fighting the root cause, partnering with Arizona communities to solve local issues. For more information on their programs, locations and solutions visit them online at: azyp.org/.
  For more information on this upcoming training meeting, contact Darien Mathew, Coalition Coordinator by calling 310-926-4765 or by emailing darien@azyp.org.

Staff (5610 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Frank Dominguez retires from the US Navy

    November 13th, 2020
    by

      After 34 years in the United States Navy, Command Master Chief Frank Dominguez has retired. His family celebrated this […]

    Gilbert ‘Huero’ Denogean

    November 13th, 2020
    by

      On the early morning of Nov. 6, 2020, our beloved, devoted father, Gilbert “Huero” Denogean, went peacefully to meet […]

    Cradle Roll: Maribel Anique Navella Gaona

    November 13th, 2020
    by

    Maribel Anique Navella Gaona was born Nov. 2, 2020 at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces […]

    HWUSD will remain online; winter sport season cancelled

    November 13th, 2020
    by

      The Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District has decided to continue online learning until the end of the first semester, which, […]

  • Additional Stories

    Vada Garcia

    November 13th, 2020
    by

      Vada Garcia, 77, passed away in Tucson on Nov. 2, 2020 after a struggle with renal failure.   She […]

    Celebrating Our Veterans: Cruz B. Aguirre

    November 13th, 2020
    by

      This year we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and today, Nov. 11, we […]

    Election Updates: Rios behind, Cline wins and no changes for LD 8

    November 13th, 2020
    by

      Voters in the Copper Corridor turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots for the Presidential and statewide […]

    Wednesday morning fire destroys house in Dudleyville

    November 6th, 2020
    by

    Fire destroyed a house located on Mesquite St. in Dudleyville early Wednesday morning.   Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger