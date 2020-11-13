Copper Corridor Coalition will host training meeting

In partnership with Copper Corridor Substance Abuse Coalition, the Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP) will be holding a training meeting, ‘Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Presentation’, on Friday, Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m. at the Safety Miners area in Superior Town Hall. Due to necessary safety precautions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic attendees will join in via Zoom.

This training is available to anyone who wants to understand the impact of ACEs on the health and well-being of Arizona youth. If you are a teacher, coach, pastor, scout leader, medical professional, an employer who has youthful employees or someone else who regularly deals with youth this program is meant to help you understand the needs of those who have experience or are experiencing ACEs?

What qualifies as an ACE? A trauma that occurs before age 18. This could be physical, mental or even situational, such as recurrent physical or sexual abuse; contact sexual abuse; alcoholism or drug use in the home; incarcerated family member(s), household members who are depressed, suicidal, mentally ill or institutionalized; having no parents or only one parent; a parent who was treated violently; emotional neglect and physical neglect.

Adults who were asked if they grew up with exposure to any of the above traumas, it was found that the higher the number of exposures there were had a direct correlation to certain health, social and economic risks that they experienced as adults.

Registration in advance is required. To register visit online at:

https://bit.ly/3eKJOyE (shortened URL). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting via Zoom. To download Zoom, visit online at zoom.us/download.

Arizona Youth Partnership was founded by private citizens who wanted to help rural communities within Pima County. Later, the program was expanded to serve rural communities throughout Arizona. The goal of AZYP is to fight poverty by fighting the root cause, partnering with Arizona communities to solve local issues. For more information on their programs, locations and solutions visit them online at: azyp.org/.

For more information on this upcoming training meeting, contact Darien Mathew, Coalition Coordinator by calling 310-926-4765 or by emailing darien@azyp.org.