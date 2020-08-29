Citizens rally to support post office

On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, people from Oracle and surrounding areas including SaddleBrooke Ranch held a rally in front of the Oracle Post Office. Around 60 people attended to display their support for postal workers and the post office as well as their disdain for current U.S. Postmaster General Dejoy and President Donald Trump. The rally/protest was organized by Deborah Gaines, a member of Indivisible Copper Corridor.

Rally participants carried signs such as “Honk to Save Our Post Office”, “#Save the Post Office”, “Louis Dejoy Must Resign”, “Save Our Elections”, “Fire Dejoy”, etc. A few participants spoke, urging people to support their local post office and warned of the possibility of rural areas losing their post offices.

Telling them to buy stamps, vote and vote early, Sharon Girard, Democratic candidate for the Arizona House for District 8 spoke in support and encouraged everyone to get out and vote.

Many vehicles leaving the post office or passing by, honked their horns in support of the U.S. Postal Service!