Christopher Boyd-England mails the first letter to Santa in Kearny

Christopher Boyd-England was first this year to mail his holiday wishes to Santa Claus.

The five-year-old writes: “Dear Santa, I want this for Christmas Transformer Toy Paw Patrol Vehicle with character. I was a good boy. Chris <3”

Christopher had to go to extra effort because the dog ate his first letter.

Copper Basin children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailbox in front of Old Time Pizza in Kearny.

This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa.

Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 18. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

Letters will be published on Dec. 23.