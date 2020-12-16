Christmas Cruise through Kearny captures the spirit of the holidays

The Christmas Cruise in Kearny this weekend was a huge success, bringing a lot of smiles to faces young and old. You could hear the cheer and laughter from families gathered outside their homes as Santa and all the entries wished everyone a Merry Christmas!

“I don’t think this could have came at a better time for our community and the Chamber sincerely thanks everyone who helped make this parade possible,” said Chamber President Ginger Bentley. “A special thank you to the residents who opened this new tradition with open arms and we hope to continue making it better year after year.”

The Chamber awarded prizes to the top three entries:

• Rudolf and his sleigh of reindeer from the Sanchez family – first place;

• The Snak Shak Grinch – second place; and

Santa Claus – third place.

Owen and Jennifer O’Brien of Kearny Glass and Automotive entered their limo in the light parade.

A cute little deer.

Former Kearny Town Manager Anna Flores was also part of the parade.

The Sanchez Ranch had a well lighted entry featuring happy participants

The Snak Shak and Vida entered the parade.

This entry features a reindeer.

What is a Christmas light parade without Santa.