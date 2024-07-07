Chris Tomerlin, Superior Town Council

I am Chris Tomerlin and I am running for Town Council in Superior. I bring experience and dedication to the people of Superior. With a deep-rooted history in the community and a robust background, I am committed to enhancing the town’s growth and prosperity.

Key Qualifications: I bring a unique blend of skills in audits, record-keeping, and Public Safety. My experience will ensure a meticulous and informed approach to town governance.

Professional Background:

: 12 years evaluating and ensuring the quality of Emergency Medical Technician students using the metrics and standards provided by Arizona Department of Health and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. EMS Instructor & Program Auditor : Training the next generation of emergency medical professionals and auditing programs to maintain high standards.

: Training the next generation of emergency medical professionals and auditing programs to maintain high standards. Correctional Officer: 10 years ensuring public safety and security across multiple agencies standards and protocols.

Education: I hold an Emergency Medical Technician Certification and have completed hundreds of hours of continuing education, reflecting my commitment to professional development and excellence. I have also taken classes and learned though experience about multiple aspects of running a business.

Community Involvement:

: Advocating for public safety professionals across multiple jobsites and over 800 employees. Past Volunteer: Generous contributions of time to multiple local organizations, displaying a long-term commitment to community service.

Personal Background: I am a third-generation resident of Superior, with my family having lived in the town for over 100 years. This deep connection to the community fuels my passion for serving its residents. In my spare time, I enjoy woodworking, hiking, and exploring the beautiful desert landscapes around Superior.

Key Issues and Campaign Goals:

Increase Volunteerism: Encourage greater community involvement and volunteerism to strengthen civic engagement by encouraging residents of all ages to get involved in any way they can contribute. Boost Tourism: Collaborate with community partners to enhance tourism, bringing economic growth and cultural vitality to Superior. Expand Local Business: Explore innovative ways to increase revenue through the expansion and support of local businesses.

I am dedicated to working tirelessly for Superior’s future. My vision for the town is one of growth, engagement, and prosperity. Vote for Chris Tomerlin for Town Councilmember—a lifelong resident of Superior who is committed to the other residents of the Town and the prosperity of the Town for years to come.