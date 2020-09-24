Celebrate National Honey Month with the Copper Corridor’s Rancher’s Daughter

September is National Honey Month. This is a promotional and celebratory month held annually in the United States. It is used to make people aware of the importance of bees and to promote beekeeping, the beekeeping industry and honey as a natural and health sweetener. September was chosen as it is the month that marks the end of honey collection season in many locations in the United States.

“The Rancher’s Daughter”, Kristin Vinson, is one of the local marketers of honey in the Copper Corridor. Kristen gets her honey from a beekeeper who tends and moves bee hives near the Gila River at A Diamond Ranch near Kearny, Arizona. She collects and jars the honey in three sizes: Small (8 oz), Medium (16 oz) and Large (32 oz). She markets it and sells the honey along with Jojoba beef at farmers markets in Phoenix and Tucson. You can also get her honey, which she describes the flavor as a light wild desert floral blend with a hint of mesquite, at the Oracle Patio Café and Market in Oracle.

Kristin is the daughter of Rancher Greg Vinson, owner of A Diamond Ranch, and realtor Helen Vinson. Her dad’s a rancher and therefore the name of her company. If you would like to learn more about her honey or have a business and are interested in carrying The Rancher’s Daughter products, contact her at 520-400-1565 or email: kvinson@gmail.com.

If you are a beekeeper or sell locally produced honey in the Copper Corridor, we would like to hear from you to share your information. Please contact John Hernandez at johnh@minersunbasin.com.

Kristin Vinson is the Rancher’s Daughter.

Honeybees love prickly pears.