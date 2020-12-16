CASA of Gila County welcomes new Court Appointed Special Advocate

CASA of Gila County welcomed Christine Leonard as a new Court Appointed Special Advocate on Dec. 8, 2020. Christine completed her Oath of Office before the Hon. Judge Timothy M. Wright in Globe, Arizona. This Oath certifies completion of 30 hours of pre-service training which Christine completed virtually from the comfort of her home. Christine will serve as an advocate for children from Gila County communities who are residing in foster care due to abuse and/or neglect, at absolutely no fault of their own.

How can you make a difference? Become a CASA volunteer, TODAY! Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. CASA volunteers visit with the children regularly and are the one constant adult involved in their case. They follow the progress of the child’s court case, speak with important people in the child’s life, and report their observations back to the court to assist the judge in making informed decisions on behalf of the child.

No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

For more information or to apply online visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/CASAofGilaCounty, Twitter https://twitter.com/casa_gila , and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gilacasacoordinator/

The Honorable Judge Timothy M. Wright and CASA Chris Leonard.