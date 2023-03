The Kearny ArtUs Guild will have an art show on Sunday, March 26, at the United Methodist Church of the Good Shepherd, 2-4 p.m.

Refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public.

Come see what some of your local talent has done. Kearny ArtUs Guild has members who do all kinds of art and crafts, so if you would like to join and have a fun day, come to the church any Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The church is located at the bottom of School Hill in Kearny.