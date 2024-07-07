Arnold P. Mariscal Jr., Kearny Town Council

My name is Arnold P. Mariscal Jr. and I am running for Kearny Town Council (two-year term). I have lived in Kearny for a little more than 20 years. Kearny has been home for my family (my wife, Althea and children AJ, Mariyah and Marlayna).

I am a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, honorably serving from 1987 through 1991. After my Enlistment, I worked for CCA/CoreCivic for approximately 12 years, seven of those years I was a Senior Correctional Officer. Eventually, I started working for various security companies throughout the Country as a Contract Security Specialist.

My interest in running for Town Council resurfaced at the beginning of this year after learning that four vacancies in the Council were opening up this election year. I had an interest in the Town Council about four years ago and went before the Council at the time to seek appointment and didn’t get it.

Although that hasn’t stopped me in my efforts of volunteering my time in helping those members of my community. Since then, I’ve volunteered my services with the local churches whether it be with St. Vincent De Paul, volunteering my Peer Support services with the LDS Church and conducting weekly meetings with Recovery Support at the Kearny Church of the Good Shepherd. I’m currently a member of Copper Corridor Community Substance Abuse Coalition and hoping to be joining AZYP on a part-time basis.

Where do I see myself as your Councilman?

My Mission Statement is KEARNY FIRST! And that is what I intend to do if elected. I will work alongside the Mayor and Town Councilmen for the good of Our Town. Infrastructure is one of the most important projects for the Town. The water issues that we have seen over the past 20 years appears to be coming to a positive conclusion. Our Town buildings, I believe, should be next on the Town’s agenda. The Town will be leasing from Innovation Properties for at the least three years. The Town Hall is currently operational and was told in May’s Town Council meeting that the Library will be opening soon.

With that being said, where do I see our Town in the next three to five years? In three to five years, I’m hoping that we can agree to make a decision about a Kearny Town Community Complex. This should be located down where the Town buildings and swimming pool are located. Many municipalities around us have these Community Complexes that combine Town Administration offices, Community Library and meeting/event rooms for various events for the Community to use. Maybe even a new aquatic facility could be something we can make happen. All these things can be funded by grant money. It’s a vision that I share with you and I feel it can be done!

Lastly, I want to thank Copper Basin News for their support of our community. I ask that we continue to support them as a great source for community events and news.

I humbly ask for your support and vote in electing me as your Kearny Town Councilman always putting KEARNY FIRST! It would be an HONOR.