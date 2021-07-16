Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission seeking public input on new Legislative and Congressional District boundaries; Pinal County event set for July 23

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) invites residents to participate in its first round of statewide public hearings beginning July 23 and continuing through Aug. 9, 2021. Information will be presented both in person and virtually about the redrawing of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts. Public comment received during these meetings will be used by the IRC to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries. Commission Chair Erika Neuberg urges all Arizonans to attend one of these important hearings to ensure their voices will be heard.

Over the next few months the Commission will be making decisions about Arizonans’ future voting districts. Voting districts determine what district a resident will vote in for representation in the United States Congress and the Arizona State Legislature. Redistricting is necessary as it takes into account any population changes from the last ten years and creates districts of equal population.

Arizona voters passed Proposition 106 in the 2000 General Election, amending the Arizona Constitution to create a five-member commission to redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries based upon census data. The IRC is made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent Chair elected by the other commissioners. The chair must not be a member of either party already represented on the Commission. Proposition 106 replaced the old process in which the State Legislature established the districts.

One of the goals of the IRC public hearings is to solicit public input about communities of interest. There are forms available at the public hearings, and or on the IRC website that can be used to define an area that you feel should be considered a community of interest.

Times and locations of the hearings for Pinal County includes:

Friday, July 23, 2021 – 5 p.m. (Pinal County)

Main Location

Pinal County Historic Courthouse

135 N. Pinal St.

Florence, AZ 85132

Satellite Location

City of Maricopa Public Library

18160 N. Maya Angelou Dr.

Maricopa, AZ 85138

Satellite Location

Superior Town Hall

199 N. Lobb Ave.

Superior, AZ 85173

Satellite locations are intended to offer individuals in different parts of a region a more convenient location to participate in these public hearings.

Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Valerie Neumann at ircadmin@azdoa.gov. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.

For more information about the Independent Redistricting Commission or to submit electronic comments, please visit www.irc.az.gov

IRC Mission: The Independent Redistricting Commission’s mission is to redraw Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts to reflect the results of the most recent census. The concept of one-person, one-vote dictates that districts should be roughly equal in population. Other factors to be considered are the federal Voting Rights Act, district shape, geographical features, respect for communities of interest and potential competitiveness. The state Constitution requires the commissioners – two Republicans, two Democrats and an independent chairperson – to start from scratch rather than redraw existing districts.

A new Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission was appointed in January 2021 to adopt new congressional and legislative districts for Arizona.