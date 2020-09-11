Arboretum staff saves baby coyote

She doesn’t have a name, but we’re thinking it should be ‘Lucky Lucy’. This little coyote was rescued by Arboretum staff.

Recent fires and lack of rain have affected the lives of the birds and animals that live in the forest surrounding Superior. Naturally, the Boyce Thompson Arboretum serves as a respite for these animals and the staff and guests often find a variety of animals and birds who visit the Arboretum to find food and shelter.

On Friday morning, Arboretum staff found an injured coyote that had been hit by a car on US Hwy. 60 near the Arboretum. The Arboretum staff was able to bring the injured animal to safety and call Southwest Conservation Center in the Valley. Southwest Conservation Center reported back to the Arboretum that this female Coyote will make a full recovery and once her legs are healed she will be released back into the wild.

